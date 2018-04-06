Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, April 5 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, April 5

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Corey Turner, 42, New Iberia: Monetary Instrument Abuse

Shannon Morris, 29, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals, view outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited.

Zachary Giovanni, 20, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, two counts Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, in park after hours.

David Roy, 44, Gueydan: Two counts Instate detainer.

Derrick Burnworth, 39, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Carol Mack, 60, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ashley Trahan, 30, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

Amber Bond, 37, Sulphur: Secretary to require periodical inspection, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, flight from an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Mark Robertson, 55, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Damon Lebouef, 54, Vinton: theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

Shawn Bell, 43, Port Arthur, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Desmond Lafleur, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, flight from an officer, aggravated, armed robbery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery; use of firearm additional penalty, direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a fireman, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer.

Matthew Harrigan, 24, Lake Charles: Pandering.

Andrea Jones, 48, Lake Charles: Theft $750 to $5,000, bank fraud, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule III, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV.

Autumn Layssard, 31, Lena: Instate detainer.

Timothy Lejeune, 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Gwen Gibson, 47, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass, two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule III.

Carilee  Reed, 30, Sulphur: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I, turning movements and required signals.

Brent Miller, 40, Lake Charles: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

