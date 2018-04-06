Weather with Ben: Emma

A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him. Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.