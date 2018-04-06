FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy; strong storms overnight

Our Friday is starting off much warmer compared to Thursday with most areas at or near 60 degrees at sunrise with clouds remaining thick although a few peeks of sun will be possible. Through the morning a few passing showers will be possible through the morning with around a 40% chance of scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. By early evening, the rain chances will taper off but winds will remain brisk.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect this afternoon for sustained winds of 20 mph with gusts of around 30 to 35 at times through the afternoon will make for a very breezy day ahead. Those winds will remain breezy into the evening ahead of storms overnight. Our first line of storms will begin pushing in after midnight and continue into the overnight ahead of the front.

The main threat with the storms overnight will be strong winds and large hail with more rain continuing into the day Saturday with the actual cold front moving through around midday. This front will likely not bring an abrupt end to the rain with additional showers possible into the afternoon but coming to an end later in the day.

If you have any outdoor events tomorrow, you will want to make plans to move those indoors with the high chance of rain and storms or be prepared to move indoors quickly with lightning also being a threat tomorrow.

Once the front moves through, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s by afternoon with gusty north winds making for a raw afternoon and lows tomorrow night will head down into the 40s. Sunday shapes up to be the best of our two weekend days with sun returning and afternoon highs around 70.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

