Annual skeet shoot tomorrow at CM Farms

The Fourth Annual Skeet Shoot at CM Farms kicks off at daylight tomorrow morning.

Registration is forty dollars per shooter, and begins at sunrise and lasts until 10 a.m.

You are required to bring at least four boxes of your own shells for the shoot.

There will be four adult divisions, and two youth divisions, with prizes totaling up to $5,000 for winners.

First and second place in each division will receive a gun.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase, but no outside food will be allowed.

CM Farm is donating a portion of each entry fee to Camp Pearl Ministries.

After the shoot, winners will be announced, and CM Farms will also share messages from the Bible.

For more information on the competition tomorrow visit CM Farm's website.

If you'd like to learn more about Camp Pearl Ministries, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.