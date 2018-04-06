Annual skeet shoot tomorrow at CM Farms - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Annual skeet shoot tomorrow at CM Farms

(Source: CM Farms) (Source: CM Farms)
DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) -

The Fourth Annual Skeet Shoot at CM Farms kicks off at daylight tomorrow morning.

Registration is forty dollars per shooter, and begins at sunrise and lasts until 10 a.m.

You are required to bring at least four boxes of your own shells for the shoot.

There will be four adult divisions, and two youth divisions, with prizes totaling up to $5,000 for winners.

First and second place in each division will receive a gun.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase, but no outside food will be allowed.

CM Farm is donating a portion of each entry fee to Camp Pearl Ministries.

After the shoot, winners will be announced, and CM Farms will also share messages from the Bible.

For more information on the competition tomorrow visit CM Farm's website.

If you'd like to learn more about Camp Pearl Ministries, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Annual skeet shoot tomorrow at CM Farms

    Annual skeet shoot tomorrow at CM Farms

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:04 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:04:50 GMT
    (Source: CM Farms)(Source: CM Farms)
    (Source: CM Farms)(Source: CM Farms)

    The Fourth Annual Skeet Shoot at CM Farms kicks off at daylight tomorrow morning.

    More >>

    The Fourth Annual Skeet Shoot at CM Farms kicks off at daylight tomorrow morning.

    More >>

  • Courthouse, jail and library tax renewals headed for November 6 ballot

    Courthouse, jail and library tax renewals headed for November 6 ballot

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:59:33 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Voters will soon decide the future of the Calcasieu jail, courthouse and libraries.  The police jury approved a special election, allowing voters to decide if they want to renew the parish's courthouse and jail maintenance tax, and a tax for the parish's libraries.  The courthouse and jail maintenance tax would levy 3.27 mills and cost citizens around $7 million annually, while the library tax would levy 5.99 mills costing tax payers around $12 million annually.  Sta...

    More >>

    Voters will soon decide the future of the Calcasieu jail, courthouse and libraries.  The police jury approved a special election, allowing voters to decide if they want to renew the parish's courthouse and jail maintenance tax, and a tax for the parish's libraries.  The courthouse and jail maintenance tax would levy 3.27 mills and cost citizens around $7 million annually, while the library tax would levy 5.99 mills costing tax payers around $12 million annually.  Sta...

    More >>

  • Trial reveals two conflicting stories of pastor killing in 2013

    Trial reveals two conflicting stories of pastor killing in 2013

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:57 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from sobbing eyewitnesses, saw graphic photos and opposing views of what led to the shooting of a pastor during a church revival in 2013. Was it a love affair between Pastor Ronald Harris and Woodrow Karey's wife?  Or was it a case of rape that led Karey to allegedly kill the pastor? Wednesday the jury heard both arguments. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Janet Karey was unfaithful to her husband, but that does not justify him killing Harris. Y...

    More >>

    Jurors heard from sobbing eyewitnesses, saw graphic photos and opposing views of what led to the shooting of a pastor during a church revival in 2013. Was it a love affair between Pastor Ronald Harris and Woodrow Karey's wife?  Or was it a case of rape that led Karey to allegedly kill the pastor? Wednesday the jury heard both arguments. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Janet Karey was unfaithful to her husband, but that does not justify him killing Harris. Y...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly