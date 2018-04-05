Jennings Police search for suspects in reports of shots fired

Jennings Police are searching for subjects in multiple reports of shots fired.

The first call came in around 3:45 Thursday afternoon and the caller claims people were firing shots at a vehicle near McKinley and Craig Streets.

Officers responded to the area where they found an SUV in ditch. Police Chief Danny Semmes says it was unrelated to the shots fired. The driver simply missed the driveway, however the occupants of the SUV did tell police they heard shots.

Police continued their search, interviewing witnesses who claim they saw two males and one female running from the area.

Chief Semmes says those interviews led detectives to search under a Craig Street home where a 9mm handgun was stashed.

Around 4:30 p.m., another person called 911 reporting the rear window of her car was shot out.

Police continue to investigating. If you have any information, call Jennings Police at (337) 275-9002.

