JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking residents to avoid the area

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself inside the home. No other residents are in the house with the suspect. 

Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active.

7News is on the scene and will update you on air and online as we learn more details.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking residents to avoid the area

    JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking residents to avoid the area

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:35:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him.  Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him.  Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early look at your weekend forecast

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early look at your weekend forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:31:12 GMT
    Cold front arrives early SaturdayCold front arrives early Saturday

    The weekend is quickly approaching! Here's what weather you can expect. Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level. So, be prepared for a few strong to possibly severe weather early Saturday. 

    More >>

    The weekend is quickly approaching! Here's what weather you can expect. Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level. So, be prepared for a few strong to possibly severe weather early Saturday. 

    More >>

  • 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

    2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:18:45 GMT

    This Hurricane Season is shaping up to be an active one. Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph. “We anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” said Philip Klotzbach.

    More >>

    This Hurricane Season is shaping up to be an active one. Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph. “We anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” said Philip Klotzbach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly