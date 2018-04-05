JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking residents to avoid the area

A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him. Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The weekend is quickly approaching! Here's what weather you can expect. Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level. So, be prepared for a few strong to possibly severe weather early Saturday.More >>
This Hurricane Season is shaping up to be an active one. Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph. “We anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” said Philip Klotzbach.More >>
This month Medicare will be sending out the new Medicare cards. In order to help local seniors understand the changes, SWLA Center for Health Services held an informational Medicare meeting at the Center to answer many questions . Diana Ross, Outreach Coordinator for the Center says "We have far too many senior citizens that are not informed about all the benefits of Medicare. This was a great opportunity to get the information first hand from guest spe...More >>
