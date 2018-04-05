JDPSO: Man barricaded in home near Lacassine, authorities asking residents to avoid the area

A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself inside the home. No other residents are in the house with the suspect.

Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active.

7News is on the scene and will update you on air and online as we learn more details.

