2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

This Hurricane Season is shaping up to be an active one. Colorado State University predicts fourteen named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.

“We anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” said Philip Klotzbach with the CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science.

Initial Atlantic seasonal hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for slightly above-average 2018 hurricane season: 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. Details here:https://t.co/P9N5e3vgF2 pic.twitter.com/9Sl4FZDsed — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 5, 2018

This is the first outlook for the 2018 season which will be updated again on May 31, July 2, and August 2.

The hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and ends November 30.

The 2017 hurricane season was brutal - with 17 named storms, and 3 major hurricanes, it was the fifth-most active season since records began in 1851.

Most of us remember the major hurricanes - Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Harvey battered the Gulf coast starting in Texas, then moved through Louisiana bringing heavy rain and flooding in some areas. It dumped catastrophic rainfall on the Houston area, causing $125 billion in damage.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria whipped the Caribbean.

Maria devastated Puerto Rico and Dominica. It’s considered among some of the worst natural disasters to hit the islands. Large swaths of Puerto Rico are still without power.

Hurricane Harvey brought the most damage to Southwest Louisiana with flooding along the Sabine River and the Kayouche Coulee. According to the National Weather Service, Harvey brought 15 to 30 inches of rain in portions of Calcasieu parish.

Tropical Storm Cindy was Southwest Louisiana's first tropical storm of the season and brought some storm surge and flooding in low-lying areas around Lake Charles and Cameron Parish.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton adds, "It should not matter what the outlook is for any hurricane season. Everyone should prepare the same every year."

He goes on to say, "It can be a quiet season, until one storm hits your area. If you go back to 1992, it was a quiet year up until Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida and Southeast Louisiana."

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.