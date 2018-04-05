McNeese announces free government contracting workshop for small businesses

McNeese State University will host a free workshop for small businesses on government contracting, according to Renee Leleux with the McNeese Office of Public Relations.

The workshop will take place from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Apr. 17 on the second floor of the McNeese State University SEED Center.

The workshop will assist participants in completing their System for Award Management (SAM) registration.

Jo Ann Lawrence, deputy district director for the Small Business Administration, will speak.

Leleux says participants are asked to bring their laptops.

To pre-register for the workshop, visit the Louisiana Small Business Development Center website or call 337-475-5529.

