McNeese Banners to present Zeb Hogan of National Geographic

Zeb Hogan will speak at 7 p.m. April 17 at McNeese State University as part of the 2018 Banners season (Source: McNeese State University)

Zeb Hogan, freshwater ecologist and host of "Monster Fish" on National Geographic, will speak at 7 p.m. April 17 in the Parra Ballroom in McNeese State University's Holbrook Student Union Annex.

Hogan's research focuses on the most threatened and endangered megafish, which are fish longer than 6 feet and larger than 200 pounds, according to Renee Leleux with the McNeese Office of Public Relations.

His research has been published in Nature, Science, Conservation Biology and the Environmental Biology of Fishes, as well as popular publications including Time and National Geographic magazines, said Leleux.

The event is free to the public and is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season.

For more information about the Banners program or tickets, visit the Banners website or call 337-475-5123.

