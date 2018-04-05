LDWF hosting boating education course in Lake Charles

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says it will be hosting the eighth annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on Apr. 21 at eight different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course, NASBLA boating education certification, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public according to a news release.

LDWF says it urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come, first serve basis.

Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification card.

Below is the information on the lagniappe day class in Calcasieu Parish:

Calcasieu Parish LSU AgCenter 7101 Gulf Hwy. Lake Charles, LA 70607

To register, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses and follow the links to register for the Apr. 21 class.

