LDWF hosting boating education course in Lake Charles

A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him. Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says it will be hosting the eighth annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 21 at eight different locations across the state. During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course, NASBLA boating education certification, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public
This week's Weather With Ben junior meteorologist is Emma Young. Emma is from Lake Charles and is a 3rd grader at T.S. Cooley Elementary school. Emma loves science, art, and to play the piano. Emma also loves animals. She volunteers with the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue and wants to be a pharmaceutical scientist when she grows up.
