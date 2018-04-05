McNeese Banners to present documentary "Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS"

McNeese Banners will present “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS” on April 14 (Source: McNeese State University)

McNeese State University will present a free public screening of the documentary film "Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS."

The event, part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season, will take place in Stokes Auditorium in Hardtner Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

"The R-rated film chronicles Syria’s descent into unbridled chaos and the rise of ISIS," said Renee Leleux with the McNeese Office of Public Relations. "This film is a gripping, insightful work that captures the Syrian War’s harrowing carnage, political and social consequences and, most importantly, its human toll."

For more information about the Banners program or tickets, visit the Banners website or call 337-475-5123.

