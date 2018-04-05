McNeese Banners to present documentary "Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS"

This month Medicare will be sending out the new Medicare cards. In order to help local seniors understand the changes, SWLA Center for Health Services held an informational Medicare meeting at the Center to answer many questions . Diana Ross, Outreach Coordinator for the Center says "We have far too many senior citizens that are not informed about all the benefits of Medicare. This was a great opportunity to get the information first hand from guest spe...More >>
This month Medicare will be sending out the new Medicare cards. In order to help local seniors understand the changes, SWLA Center for Health Services held an informational Medicare meeting at the Center to answer many questions . Diana Ross, Outreach Coordinator for the Center says "We have far too many senior citizens that are not informed about all the benefits of Medicare. This was a great opportunity to get the information first hand from guest spe...More >>
Construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline comes to a screeching halt after water protesters disrupted the work. Onlooker and journalist Cherri Foytlin said in a press release that this morning in Iowa, two Louisiana teachers dressed as crawfish blocked the entrance of the work site so that construction workers couldn't get in. The two women Renate Heurich, 63, and Sue P., 57, dressed as crawfish chained themselves inside two large human-sized pots. Foytlin says tha...More >>
Construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline comes to a screeching halt after water protesters disrupted the work. Onlooker and journalist Cherri Foytlin said in a press release that this morning in Iowa, two Louisiana teachers dressed as crawfish blocked the entrance of the work site so that construction workers couldn't get in. The two women Renate Heurich, 63, and Sue P., 57, dressed as crawfish chained themselves inside two large human-sized pots. Foytlin says tha...More >>
For the rest of today it should remain nice outside. Our temperatures are warming up after a chilly start this morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Although a few showers are not ruled out. Most of the rain should remain offshore. However, there is that chance some showers make it further inland. I’m keeping a 20% chance for rain this afternoon. Tonight, there will be no rain around us.More >>
For the rest of today it should remain nice outside. Our temperatures are warming up after a chilly start this morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Although a few showers are not ruled out. Most of the rain should remain offshore. However, there is that chance some showers make it further inland. I’m keeping a 20% chance for rain this afternoon. Tonight, there will be no rain around us.More >>