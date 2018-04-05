McNeese to host joint senior recital - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese to host joint senior recital

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Jacob Bridges and Roxie Jo Davis will perform a joint senior recital at Tritico Theater April 16 (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University's W.A. and Dorothy Hanna Department of Performing Arts has announced its upcoming joint senior recital.

The recital will take place at 5 p.m. April 16 in Tritico Theater and feature Jacob Bridges, trumpet, and Roxie Jo Davis, French horn.

Bridges will perform the following songs, accompanied by Dr. Lina Morita on piano, Ashley Traughber, soprano, and the Honors Brass Quartet, featuring Mikayla Dupont, trumpet, Andrew Usie, trombone, Tyler Young, tuba, and Davis, Horn.

  • "Boutade" by Pierre Gabaye 
  • "Concerto in E-Flat Major" by Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
  • "Sonata for Trumpet" by Halsey Stevens
  • "Fanfare for Trumpets" by Cindy McTee
  • "Let the Bright Seraphim" from "Samson" by George Friedrich Handel
  • "Aha!" by Imogen Heap and arranged by Bridges

Davis will perform the following songs, accompanied by Dr. Ulysses Loken on piano and the McNeese Horn Ensemble, featuring Alejandro Leal, J.J. Bartley, Lila Jackson, and Darby Cook.

  • "Sonata in E-Flat" by Franz Danzi
  • "Sonata for Horn" by Paul Hindemith
  • "Le Rendez-vous de Chasse" by Gioacchino Rossini
  • "Someone to Watch Over Me" by George Gershwin
  • "Seaside Impressions" by Franz Strauss

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

