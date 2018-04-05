Seniors get info on new Medicare cards

This month, Medicare will be sending out the new Medicare cards.

In order to help local seniors understand the changes, SWLA Center for Health Services held an informational Medicare meeting to answer any questions.

"We have far too many senior citizens that are not informed about all the benefits of Medicare," said Diana Ross, outreach coordinator for the center. "This was a great opportunity to get the information first hand from guest speaker Ronald Williams, Assistant Director of the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program."

Ross said the main change involves removing Social Security numbers from Medicare cards to prevent fraud, fight identity theft, and keep taxpayer dollars safe.

The new Medicare cards will be mailed out from April 2018 through April 2019.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.