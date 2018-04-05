FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds increasing; setting up for our next cold front

For the rest of today it should remain nice outside. Our temperatures are warming up after a chilly start this morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Although a few showers are not ruled out. Most of the rain should remain offshore. However, there is that chance some showers make it further inland. I’m keeping a 20% chance for rain this afternoon.

Tonight, there will be no rain around us and we will have partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will not be nearly as cool as this morning. Lows will only cool down to the lower 60s. There is the slight possibility that a shower moves over us overnight, but it is still unlikely. I’m keeping a 10-20% chance that happens.

As we end this week, there is a good chance for more rain on its way. Particularly Friday evening, overnight, and Saturday morning. Friday has a 40% chance for some scattered showers, and Saturday has a 60% chance. This is from another cold front that will sweep across Southwest Louisiana. This will also knock temperatures back down again over the weekend. The severe threat is unknown at this point for Friday night, but there could be some strong storms.

The storms will clear up by Saturday afternoon, and there will not be any more rain by the evening. Clouds will still linger around but will slowly clear out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be lower on Saturday with high in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. Once all the rain is gone, temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s for the low.

Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but the rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. There should be a bit of sunshine, making it a nice day! Temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the lower 70s.

Monday next week will bring back some showers with a possible storm or two. There is a 30% chance we see some rain. After that, there will be lots of sunshine and little to no chance of rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm back up and the upper 70s and lower 80s will be back by the end of next week.

