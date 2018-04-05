Louisiana educators dressed as crawfish shut down Bayou Bridge pipeline construction

Construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline comes to a screeching halt after water protesters disrupted the work.

Onlooker and journalist Cherri Foytlin said in a press release that this morning in Iowa, two Louisiana teachers dressed as crawfish blocked the entrance of the work site so that construction workers couldn't get in. The two women Renate Heurich, 63, and Sue P., 57, dressed as crawfish chained themselves inside two large human-sized pots.

Foytlin says that the educators aren't alone as Louisiana landowners, crawfishermen, and other public interest organizations have expressed their discontent with the decision. They believe the construction disrupts drinking water, contaminates the environment, and desecrates wetland ecology.

Energy Transfer Partner is the parent company behind the project and they have had 317 incident the past 11 years and caused over $64 million in private property damages, Foytlin says.

Heurich says,"We can't afford to lose our crawfish or to be susceptible to the recent catastrophic spillages like the ones in Pennsylvania and in Ohio. We deserve more-- especially our kids.”

