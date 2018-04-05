La legislators support ban on lunchroom penalties - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La legislators support ban on lunchroom penalties

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
Louisiana -

(AP) House lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to bar Louisiana's public schools from penalizing students because they have unpaid lunch debts.

Representative Patricia Smith, sponsor of the proposal, says schools have kept students from attending pizza parties and kicked students out of lunch lines because parents owed money.

Organizations representing school boards, principals and superintendents oppose the measure, concerned that fewer parents will pay lunch bills if it passes.

The measure heads to the Senate.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • La legislators support ban on lunchroom penalties

    La legislators support ban on lunchroom penalties

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:52:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (AP) House lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to bar Louisiana's public schools from penalizing students because they have unpaid lunch debts. Representative Patricia Smith, sponsor of the proposal, says schools have kept students from attending pizza parties and kicked students out of lunch lines because parents owed money. Organizations representing school boards, principals and superintendents oppose the measure, concerned that fewer parents will pay lunch bills if it passes. T...More >>
    (AP) House lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to bar Louisiana's public schools from penalizing students because they have unpaid lunch debts. Representative Patricia Smith, sponsor of the proposal, says schools have kept students from attending pizza parties and kicked students out of lunch lines because parents owed money. Organizations representing school boards, principals and superintendents oppose the measure, concerned that fewer parents will pay lunch bills if it passes. T...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 4, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 4, 2018

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-04-05 10:21:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Corey Blake Spikes, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $30,000. Alex Joseph Lemoine, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, operating vehicle while license was suspended, expired plates for commercial vehicles. Bond: $24,500. Jose Kristian Salter, 20, Sulphur: Probation violation.

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Corey Blake Spikes, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $30,000. Alex Joseph Lemoine, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, operating vehicle while license was suspended, expired plates for commercial vehicles. Bond: $24,500. Jose Kristian Salter, 20, Sulphur: Probation violation.

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly