FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly warming up with a few afternoon showers today

Out the door this morning you might need a jacket with temperatures in the 40s under clear skies to start the morning. Temperatures will warm up steadily through the morning with middle to upper 60s by the noon hour with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. A slight chance of showers will also return this afternoon as winds shift back to out of the south.

By the evening, rain chances will end but clouds will remain thick with temperatures only dropping into the 60s overnight, much warmer than this morning. Much of the day Friday will be a lot like today with a little higher chance of scattered afternoon showers at 40%.

The timing on our next cold front shows a passage during the morning hours of Saturday with a line of rain and storms likely moving through during the pre-dawn hours. This line of storms could bring a few stronger storms as well with a fast passage meaning rain amounts should stay on the low side and no flooding expected.

Rain will come to an end by Saturday afternoon with cooler air rushing back into the area with highs in the 60s and lows back in the 40s for Sunday morning. Our active spring weather pattern continues into next week with yet another front on the way by Monday although this system does not look to bring as high of rain chances at this time.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All right reserved.