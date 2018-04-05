Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 4, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Corey Blake Spikes, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $30,000.

Alex Joseph Lemoine, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, operating vehicle while license was suspended, expired plates for commercial vehicles. Bond: $24,500.

Jose Kristian Salter, 20, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Victoria Faith Erbelding, 24, Cameron: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice.

Steven James Manuel, 31, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court.

Nicosha Denon GoodWill, 28, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court.

Brandon Lee Sullivan, 36, Opelousas: Direct contempt of court.

Tyren A. Wannage, 24, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, distribute, or manufacture; possession of drugs. Bond: $8,500.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Laquisha Cherelle Watson, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Cleveland Joseph Chavis, 59, Westlake: Disturbing the peace.

Thomas Leslie Verkler, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

William John Anderson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Ronald George, Jr., 29, Creole: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Megel Lamark Pete, 45, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

