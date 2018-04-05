Family Fishing Festival happens Saturday

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working with several partners to host a free Family Fishing Festival this Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. families can fish at the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge.

Participants can fish for bass and catfish from three ponds covering over six acres which are only open to fishing for this event.

Children can also take part in learning activities and explore exhibits.

Guests must register, but the first 200 people to register will receive a gift bags.

Fishing poles and bait worms can be checked out, and drinks and snacks will be available while supplies last.

For more information or to register for the event call (337) 598-2216.