Jr. Beta Club heads to nationals

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A student organization from Calcasieu Parish is making a name for itself with its public service projects. Members of the Moss Bluff Middle School Jr. Beta club are busy preparing for their national convention. In February, the club took first place in several categories including Living Literature.

"Living literature is where the students are allowed to take a book or a passage from a book and they are to interpret it into a form of a set," Ashley Taylor, sponsor. "So they create their set. Then they pick their costumes to reflect their time period in the book."

"I liked building the set because I got to learn a lot about how to use tools," said student Nathan Blanchard.

The club also took awards in quiz bowl and video editing categories.

"I always love going to convention," said Jordan Huffman, student. "I really like being backstage waiting and hoping to hear your school called to get the award and being able to represent where you're from." 

Taylor says the students learn community service throughout the year.

"When Hurricane Harvey hit, our students decided that they wanted to have a book drive and 
it opens your mind to change your world," said Lianne Montelibano. "You help others and those people help other people. I feel like just by this little club, it makes a better impact."

The National Beta Convention will be held this June in Savannah, Georgia.

