LC city council defers proposed RV park off Highway 90

Another RV park is being proposed in Lake Charles, this time right off Highway 90.

The almost 250 space park was up for approval at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

The proposed RV park passed the planning and zoning commission in a three to one vote, but now with the park's future in the hands of city council concerns came up leaving the council to defer the issue.

On the north side of the 2900 block of Highway 90, is where Anil Patel is looking to place Lake Charles next RV park.

Patel is looking to create a 242 space RV park equipped with blacktopped roads, a pool, laundry, and fitness center.

"It is a solid development," said realtor Tommy Eastman.

Patel wasn't at Wednesday night's city council meeting to discuss the RV park but his realtor was.

"It's going to cost them about six and a half million dollars, and it's projected to do $177,000 in occupancy sales tax collections," said Eastman.

The idea of collecting an occupancy tax, and where the money would go if approved was the park's biggest issue.

"There is a hotel occupancy tax on RV parks," said city administrator, John Cardone. "It would go to the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau), and not the city of Lake Charles though."

Also, the future of the RV park when the current economic boom ends was a concern for some council members.

"If we don't watch it this area could deteriorate not evaluate," said Luvertha August.

August motioned for the item to be deferred so that many of the council's questions could be answered.

Council members approved the deferral in a six to one vote, but some residents weren't happy with Wednesday night's outcome.

"I think it should have been canceled out," said Tony Schlesinger.

While the council has 30 days until this item comes back up, those that live in the area hope the council will think about them when it comes time to vote again.

"You have people that live down there and our safety is more important than some money for the city," said Schlesinger.

City council will discuss the RV park again, and vote on the item on May 2nd.

