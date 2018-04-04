LC city council defers proposed RV park off Highway 90

Another RV park is being proposed in Lake Charles, this time right off Highway 90. The almost 250 space park was up for approval at Wednesday night's city council meeting. The proposed RV park passed the planning and zoning commission in a three to one vote, but now with the park's future in the hands of city council concerns came up leaving the council to defer the issue. On the north side of the 2900 block of Highway 90, is where Anil Patel is looking to pl...More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey has been on hold since this morning-- in order for the Third Circuit to consider an issue submitted by the state. Wednesday evening the Third Circuit denied the relief the state was seeking, but the DA's office has filed with the Louisiana Supreme Court. At 11 a.m. they were on the verge of finalizing a jury, when word came to put proceedings on hold. Karey is accused of manslaughter for allegedly walking into the Tabernacle of Pr...More >>
Sen. Eric LaFleur on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...More >>
A suspect in a homicide in the Starks area has been transported to Calcasieu Parish. Ashlyn Renee Brown, 23, was one of two arrests announced in August 2017 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in the woods near Starks on Aug. 2, 2017. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at the time that Hammons was brought from Texas to Louisiana, where he was killed and his body dumped. Mancuso said it is believed the killing was drug-related. Brown a...More >>
It's never too early to look ahead to your weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, here's what weather you can expect. Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level.More >>
