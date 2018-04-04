Cowboys slide past LSUA in midweek game, 9-4

Carson Maxwell drove in four runs, including a third inning bases loaded, three-run double and Tyler Wesley threw a perfect fourth and fifth inning to get the win out of the bullpen as McNeese defeated LSU-Alexandria 9-4 in mid-week baseball action on Wednesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.



The win improved the Cowboys’ record to 11-18 on the season and will host Abilene Christian for a three-game Southland Conference series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. LSUA fell to 17-18 on the year.



McNeese scored eight of its nine runs in the first three innings of the game, a kind of start the team thrives to put together every game.



“The offense came out on fire,” said head coach Justin Hill. “We’ve had some slow starts and that was something our guys wanted to do. They wanted to do their part and give our pitchers a chance to go out there and not have to be perfect.”



Starter Adam Goree gave up three of the four Generals’ runs in off seven hits in three innings of work. He was lifted for Wesley, who improved to 2-2 on the season after getting the win, after the third inning but with the Cowboys leading 8-3 at the time. But since he didn’t make it five innings, Wesley was credited with the victory.



McNeese snapped a 2-2 tie in the second inning when Jake Cochran struck out swinging but reached base after catcher couldn’t hold onto the ball and then threw it wildly on the attempt at first base. That allowed Dustin Duhon to score from third and give McNeese a 3-2 lead.



Maxwell knocked in his first run of the game with a single to left field to score Cochran to make it a 4-2 game.



With two outs in the third inning, Duhon walked on four straight pitches to reach base and started the Cowboy rally.



“He drew a tough two-out walk right there,” said Hill. “And he got us going with four runs in that inning just by that walk.”



Walks by Brett Whelton, Cochran and Mitchell Rogers followed, with Rogers’ base on balls scoring Duhon to make it a 5-2 lead while picking up the RBI. That brought up Maxwell, who for the second straight game, was hitting lead-off.



He didn’t disappoint and drilled a bases-clearing double into the right center field gap to score three runs and put McNeese up 8-3.



Maxwell ended the night 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored.



After Wesley’s two innings of work, Brody Strahan threw four innings of two-hit, one-run ball to pick up his first save of the season.



LSUA starting pitcher Brian Metoyer (1-1) took the loss after he allowed seven runs on three hits in 2.2 innings.



LSUA jumped on top early, taking advantage of a couple of infield singles then a two-run double by first baseman Brady Fryou to make it a 2-0 Generals lead.



McNeese tied it in the bottom of the inning on a Shane Selman RBI infield ground out to shortstop and a run-scoring single by Joe Provenzano.

