Third Circuit denies relief sought by prosecutors in Karey trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The trial of Woodrow Karey has been on hold since this morning-- in order for the Third Circuit to consider an issue submitted by the state.  Wednesday evening the Third Circuit denied the relief the state was seeking, but the DA's office has filed with the Louisiana Supreme Court.

At 11 a.m. they were on the verge of finalizing a jury, when word came to put proceedings on hold.

Karey is accused of manslaughter for allegedly walking into the Tabernacle of Praise Church,  September 27, 2013 and gunning down Ronald Harris as he was preaching a revival.

Prosecutors oppose the trial judge limiting their jury questioning.

Karey is apparently claiming defense of another, self-defense and justifiable homicide and many of the questions to jurors have dealt with those topics.

And the state wants to probe deeper into the law dealing with manslaughter--including  issues of sudden passion and heat of blood sufficient to deprive the average person of cool reflection and self-control.

Prospective jurors have been told to report back to court at 8 a.m.

As Judge Clayton Davis dismissed jurors for the day, he told them he is confident they will finish jury selection on Thursday.

If the Supreme Court  sides with the state, then those already questioned will likely face more questions before a jury is finally picked.

We'll let you know as soon as we get word of the Supreme Court ruling.

If you want to hear details of jury questioning so far, check out Theresa's Twitter feed. 

