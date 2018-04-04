Third Circuit denies relief sought by prosecutors in Karey trial

Sen. Eric LaFleur on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...More >>
A suspect in a homicide in the Starks area has been transported to Calcasieu Parish. Ashlyn Renee Brown, 23, was one of two arrests announced in August 2017 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in the woods near Starks on Aug. 2, 2017. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at the time that Hammons was brought from Texas to Louisiana, where he was killed and his body dumped. Mancuso said it is believed the killing was drug-related. Brown a...More >>
It's never too early to look ahead to your weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, here's what weather you can expect. Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level.More >>
A new executive director of Chennault International Airport Authority is coming aboard in late April. The board of commissioners announced the selection of W. Kevin Melton as Chennault’s executive director. Melton joins Chennault from American Airlines, where he was vice president for line maintenance, facilitating and directing airport terminal and hangar construction projects for national and international sites. Melton retired from the U.S. Ai...More >>
Tonight, there will be no rain around us and we will have clear conditions. The winds will also be much calmer by this evening. That will allow for temperatures to quickly drop after sunset and overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. There is even the possibility of seeing the upper 30s in a few places. Our Thursday will be another nice day with more sunshine! There is no chance of rain. It will start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.More >>
