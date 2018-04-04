Suspect in Starks homicide transported to Calcasieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Suspect in Starks homicide transported to Calcasieu

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A suspect in a homicide in the Starks area has been transported to Calcasieu Parish.

Ashlyn Renee Brown, 23, was one of two arrests announced in August 2017 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in the woods near Starks on Aug. 2, 2017.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at the time that Hammons was brought from Texas to Louisiana, where he was killed and his body dumped. Mancuso said it is believed the killing was drug-related.

Brown and Boyd "Lurch" Hagood, 46, are both charged with second-degree murder. Brown was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on April 3, according to booking reports. Brown is being held on $1.5 million bond. Hagood remains jailed in Houston.

Another Texas man, Jason Lee Lopez, 35, is listed on CCC records as Brown's co-defendant. Jail records show he is charged with second-degree murder, although he has never been named by law enforcement in connection with the crime. As Brown was, he was transported from Houston to CCC on April 3. Lopez is being held on $250,000 bond.

KPLC has reached out Calcasieu Sheriff's Office officials for more information on Lopez.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

