FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early look at your weekend forecast

It's never too early to look ahead to your weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, here's what weather you can expect.

Saturday will start off with a cold front pushing over us. Therefore, rain will be likely in the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a few storms involved as well. The severe threat is uncertain at this point. However, a few storms could at least be strong. They could strengthen to a severe level. So, be prepared for a few strong to possibly severe weather early Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain will come to an end. A few clouds will likely linger behind, but at least the rain will be gone. There may also be a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Sky conditions will continue to improve throughout the evening and overnight. Meaning, the clouds will continue to clear.

Sunday will likely have a few clouds stick around. There should be more sunshine, though! At times there may be a few more clouds, making it seem cloudy, but those should not stick around for too long. There is a slight chance we see some showers on Sunday, but it's looking unlikely. If you are trying to make plans to be outside over the weekend, Sunday would be the better of the two days.

As for as our temperatures go, the cold front that will push through early Saturday morning will cool temperatures down. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s. With the cloud cover and the rain early on, it will be hard for temperatures to warm up. Saturday night will be a little chilly. Lows will likely fall into the upper 40s. Then by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will warm back up to the lower 70s. It should be very nice to get outside! Lows Sunday night, only cool to the lower 60s, though. So, some warmer days will be in store next week.

