Route released for Cleanest city contest in Lake Charles

A new executive director of Chennault International Airport Authority is coming aboard in late April. The board of commissioners announced the selection of W. Kevin Melton as Chennault’s executive director. Melton joins Chennault from American Airlines, where he was vice president for line maintenance, facilitating and directing airport terminal and hangar construction projects for national and international sites. Melton retired from the U.S. Ai...More >>
Tonight, there will be no rain around us and we will have clear conditions. The winds will also be much calmer by this evening. That will allow for temperatures to quickly drop after sunset and overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. There is even the possibility of seeing the upper 30s in a few places. Our Thursday will be another nice day with more sunshine! There is no chance of rain. It will start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.More >>
Sensory Slime Time is a brand new creative and interactive way for kids to stimulate their five senses.More >>
I have a neighbor that mistreats her dog; sometimes his food is covered in fire ants and he has no water. He took off 3 times and I received a criminal trespass warning for returning their dog. Is there anything I can do about them? Yes, they are in violation of two Animal Control Ordinance 5650: 5-1 Cruelty, (Cruelty includes the failure to provide (1) food (2) shelter (3) water); and 5-47 Dogs Running At Large – Prohibited. You can file a complaint by visiting the parish&r...More >>
