WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: MLK50 memorial ceremony at Memphis Civil Rights Museum

It has been 50 years since civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed at the Lorraine Motel.

A ceremony commemorating his life will be held today from the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, on which King was killed.

KPLC will livestream the event. Mobile users, click HERE to watch.

An interfaith litany, musical tributes, and a ceremonial changing of the wreath on the balcony of Room 306 will take place.

