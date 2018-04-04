FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns through Thursday with no more rain until Friday

Tonight, there will be no rain around us and we will have clear conditions. The winds will also be much calmer by this evening. That will allow for temperatures to quickly drop after sunset and overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. There is even the possibility of seeing the upper 30s in a few places.

Our Thursday will be another nice day with more sunshine! There is no chance of rain. It will start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. It will then warm up with all the abundant sunshine. Temperatures in the afternoon should see the mid 70s. The winds will also be light, so it will be a perfect day!

As we end this week, there is a good chance for more rain on its way. Particularly Friday evening, and Saturday morning. Friday has a 40% chance for some showers, and Saturday has a 60% chance. This is from another cold front that will sweep across Southwest Louisiana. This will also knock temperatures back down again over the weekend. The severe threat is unknown at this point for Friday night, but there could be some strong storms.

The storms will clear up by Saturday afternoon, and there will not be any more rain. Clouds will still linger around but will slowly clear out over the afternoon and overnight. Then by Sunday, the sunshine will be back with temperatures in the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Monday next week will bring back some showers with a possible storm or two. There is a 30% chance we see some rain. After that, there will be lots of sunshine and little to no chance of rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm back up and the upper 70s and lower 80s will be back by the end of next week.

