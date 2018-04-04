Boil Advisory for the Village of Elizabeth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil Advisory for the Village of Elizabeth

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Excluding Horseshoe Drive, all of the Village of Elizabeth is under a boil advisory. 

The Village of Elizabeth Water System issued a warning encouraging residents to disinfect their water before consumption. This includes water used for ice, brushing teeth, food preparation, and fountain drinks. 

The Water Supply Providers recommend boiling water for one full minute after the water is brought to a rolling boil in a clean container. Residents can also get rid of a flat taste by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one container to another, or adding a pinch of salt to the water. 

The Providers will rescind the boil advisory when the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals says it's safe. 

KPLC and FOX29 will update our viewers when we receive their confirmation. 

