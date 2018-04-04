Boil Advisory for the Village of Elizabeth

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees claims he bought millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a San Diego businessman who was not entirely clear about the value, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car. Deputy Parker Vaughan has a lot of surgeries in the coming weeks that will require a lot of blood. Today, there will be a blood drive that's open to the public for Deputy Vaughan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office, located at 4900 Broad Street. Stop by and donate! If you can't make it today, you ...More >>
Excluding Horseshoe Drive, all of the Village of Elizabeth is under a boil advisory. The Village of Elizabeth Water System issued a warning encouraging residents to disinfect their water before consumption. This includes water used for ice, food preparation, and fountain drinks. The Water Supply Providers recommend boiling water for one full minute after the water is brought to a rolling boil in a clean container. Residents can also get rid of a flat ...More >>
