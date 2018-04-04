Blood drive underway for CPSO Deputy hit by car

An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car.

Deputy Parker Vaughan has a lot of surgeries in the coming weeks that will require a lot of blood.

A blood drive for Deputy Vaughan is underway at the Sheriff's Office, located at 5400 Broad Street.

The blood drive is open to the public and is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can't make it today, you can stop by any LifeShare Blood Center and say you are donating to Parker Vaughan. The hospital is Lafayette General and his account number is 121949.

Click HERE to find your local donation center.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.