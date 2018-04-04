Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 03, 2018

An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy is hospitalized and suffering serious injuries, after being struck on his motorcycle by a car. Deputy Parker Vaughan has a lot of surgeries in the coming weeks that will require a lot of blood. Today, there will be a blood drive that's open to the public for Deputy Vaughan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office, located at 4900 Broad Street. Stop by and donate! If you can't make it today, you ...