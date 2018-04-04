Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 03, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 03, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Micheal Jamal Guillory, 22, Vinton: Direct contempt of court. 

Misty Rose Duhon, 22, Vinton: Direct contempt of court. 

Brandon Demoine Franklin, 34, Lake Charles: Simple battery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery. 

Jeffery Stovall, 45, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

James Kevin Brown, 51, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, criminal mischief. 

Micheal James Singleton, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Leonard Kirkpatrick, 46, Lake Charles: Theft, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a felon, direct contempt of court. 

Gerald Wayne Greer, 54, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance. 

Brandy Ellis Randle, 34, Lake Charles: Simple battery. 

Delron Jerome Gordon, 48, Westlake: Possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of narcotics with intent. 

Ashlyn Renee Brown, 23, Baytown, TX: Second-degree murder. 

Hillory John Jr. Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender, no drivers license on person. 

Larry Edwards Louis, 36, Fairdale: Out of state detainer. 

Christopher L Edwards, 25, Lake Charles: Probation detainer. 

Robert Lee Higgins, 27, Lake Charles: Theft, battery by strangulation, direct contempt of court. 

Jason Lee Lopez, 35, Highlands, TX: Second-degree murder. 

Otis Jr. Morris, 45, Westlake: Direct contempt of court, instate detainer. 

Roberto Pernell Hill, 51, Westlake: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons. 

Ralph Dwight Anderson, 19, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass. 

Rodney Gerard Jr. Geyen, 52, Lake Charles: Unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, direct contempt of court. 

Tony Joseph Jr. Lejeune, 54, Hackberry: Indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery. 

Colby James Frey, 33, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Carl Alexander Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal carrying of weapons, theft, criminal trespass. 

