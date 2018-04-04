City council to discuss new RV park. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City council to discuss new RV park.

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
A new RV park could be coming to Lake Charles.

At their meeting this evening, Lake Charles City Council members will be discussing re-zoning a 50-acre area on Highway 90 East to pave a way for the 242 unit RV park.

The meeting starts this evening at 5:30 in the city council chambers on Pujo Street in Lake Charles.

