Sensory Slime Time opens in Lake Charles

Sensory Slime Time opens in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Sensory Slime Time is a brand new creative and interactive way for kids to stimulate their five senses.

Kids of all ages can come in and create their very own slime with the materials they give you.

There is a menu of many different colors, scents, glitter, beads and more.

You can buy and create slim in the store, or you can purchase your own to go, and create it at home.

Their goal is to allow kids to be as creative as possible while they trigger use from each of their senses.

Ashley Carrier, and her daughter, Kadyn, are the founders of Sensory Slime Time, which opened in late March.

For information on Slime Time location, pricing, and instructions visit their Facebook page.

