FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and cooler as the sun returns today

With the cold front now having moved through Southwest Louisiana, northerly winds have picked up and driven temperatures down into the 50s this morning as the back edge of the last rain of the morning continues to depart to the east, out of the area completely by sunrise.

Your morning commute should be good but keep in mind that roads are damp from overnight rain so use caution when driving and slow down giving yourself plenty of distance on the roads this morning as roads are still slick. Winds will also be a bit gusty out of the north, at times up to 25 to 30 mph through the morning.

Clouds will move out quickly this morning with the forecast calling for sunshine to return by mid to late morning and a very sunny afternoon which will send temperatures back up to around 70 degrees for an afternoon high.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the 50s during the evening and continue drop into the 40s overnight with a beautiful day ahead for our Thursday as afternoon highs warm into the middle 70s.

A very progressive weather pattern will push another front into the region starting Friday with the best chance of storms across the ArkLaTex and areas to our north but a few scattered afternoon storms will begin to be possible late in the day Friday thanks to a warm front retreating northward over the area.

This next cold front will begin it’s push through Southwest Louisiana early in the day Saturday which is when our next best chance of rain and storms will occur with rain moving out by late in the afternoon and evening, so part of our Saturday does look salvageable. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch look to be what the majority of the area receives through Saturday so no major flood threat looks to develop through the weekend either.

We will keep you updated on the forecast, but as of now I would expect rain to be around most of the morning and into part of the afternoon for Saturday with the best driest part of the day toward the evening and a dry day on Sunday to end the weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

