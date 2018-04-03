Couple suing after crash with LCPD officer

A Lake Charles police officer headed to a school lock down crashes with an expectant mother, and now she's filing a lawsuit against the officer and the city. "She was pregnant at the time... about four and a half months, and the baby dies as a result of the collision," said attorney Jay Delouche. Andrew and Mallory Smith were involved in a car accident involving a Lake Charles police officer last month. Officer Bret Dommert was responding to a l...More >>
A Lake Charles police officer headed to a school lock down crashes with an expectant mother, and now she's filing a lawsuit against the officer and the city. "She was pregnant at the time... about four and a half months, and the baby dies as a result of the collision," said attorney Jay Delouche. Andrew and Mallory Smith were involved in a car accident involving a Lake Charles police officer last month. Officer Bret Dommert was responding to a l...More >>
The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Florida man has been charged with his fourth DWI, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. A CPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on an SUV after the driver suspiciously braked to a slow rate of speed and turned into a private drive after traveling eastbound on Ravia Road in Sulphur at 1:30 p.m. on March 30. The deputy claimed that the SUV was in the driveway for approximately one minute and then backed out and continued eastbound on Ravia Ro...More >>
A Florida man has been charged with his fourth DWI, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. A CPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on an SUV after the driver suspiciously braked to a slow rate of speed and turned into a private drive after traveling eastbound on Ravia Road in Sulphur at 1:30 p.m. on March 30. The deputy claimed that the SUV was in the driveway for approximately one minute and then backed out and continued eastbound on Ravia Ro...More >>
The city of Lake Charles is putting student safety on top of its priority list, after several recent incidents of students being hit by vehicles. Mayor Ni Hunter said after learning about the two students who were hit on a crosswalk at Barbe High School, his administration began discussing ways to improve conditions for students crossing the street to and from school. "The safety of students is absolutely paramount." Hunter said. The city is working with the Louisiana Dep...More >>
The city of Lake Charles is putting student safety on top of its priority list, after several recent incidents of students being hit by vehicles. Mayor Ni Hunter said after learning about the two students who were hit on a crosswalk at Barbe High School, his administration began discussing ways to improve conditions for students crossing the street to and from school. "The safety of students is absolutely paramount." Hunter said. The city is working with the Louisiana Dep...More >>
Authorities in Oakdale are asking for help identifying several theft suspects. In a social media post, Oakdale Police say the four suspects worked together to steal from Walmart. Police say the thefts happened on three different occasions and total around $3,600. Oakdale Police Department, Oakdale, La Police the suspects traveled to Walmart from the south and left heading back in the same direction. If you have any information, contact the Oakdale Police D...More >>
Authorities in Oakdale are asking for help identifying several theft suspects. In a social media post, Oakdale Police say the four suspects worked together to steal from Walmart. Police say the thefts happened on three different occasions and total around $3,600. Oakdale Police Department, Oakdale, La Police the suspects traveled to Walmart from the south and left heading back in the same direction. If you have any information, contact the Oakdale Police D...More >>