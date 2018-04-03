Police: Four suspects worked together to steal thousands from Oa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Four suspects worked together to steal thousands from Oakdale store

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Suspect in theft (Source: Oakdale PD) Suspect in theft (Source: Oakdale PD)
Suspected car involved in theft. (Source: Oakdale PD) Suspected car involved in theft. (Source: Oakdale PD)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities in Oakdale are asking for help identifying several theft suspects.

In a social media post, Oakdale Police say the four suspects worked together to steal from Walmart. Police say the thefts happened on three different occasions and total around $3,600.

Police the suspects traveled to Walmart from the south and left heading back in the same direction.

If you have any information, contact the Oakdale Police Department at (318) 335-0290.

