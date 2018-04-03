Jury questions reveal apparent Karey defense

the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense. justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's attorneys during jury selection. Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...More >>
Sen. Eric Leaflet on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...
The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Unintentional pedestrian injuries are the fifth leading cause of injury-related death in the United States for children ages 5 to 19, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. It's useful as both a driver and pedestrian to know the rules of crosswalk safety to ensure the safety of all. Here are rules for drivers and pedestrians according to Louisiana law: Vehicles must yield to pedestrians within a crosswalk in the same half of the roadway the vehicle is traveling or...
The owners of Vicki B's have announced they are closing their doors, effective immediately, Vicki Stahl says the closure comes after they lost their lease on the Lakeshore Drive location. Vicki B's was known for southern, home-style cooking and has been a popular lunch time location since October 2016. Stahl says, at this time there are no plans to reopen at a new location.
