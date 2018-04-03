City of Lake Charles addresses student safety while crossing streets

A Florida man has been charged with his fourth DWI, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. A CPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on an SUV after the driver suspiciously braked to a slow rate of speed and turned into a private drive after traveling eastbound on Ravia Road in Sulphur at 1:30 p.m. on March 30. The deputy claimed that the SUV was in the driveway for approximately one minute and then backed out and continued eastbound on Ravia Ro...More >>
The city of Lake Charles is putting student safety on top of its priority list, after several recent incidents of students being hit by vehicles. Mayor Ni Hunter said after learning about the two students who were hit on a crosswalk at Barbe High School, his administration began discussing ways to improve conditions for students crossing the street to and from school. "The safety of students is absolutely paramount." Hunter said. The city is working with the Louisiana Dep...More >>
Authorities in Oakdale are asking for help identifying several theft suspects. In a social media post, Oakdale Police say the four suspects worked together to steal from Walmart. Police say the thefts happened on three different occasions and total around $3,600. Oakdale Police Department, Oakdale, La Police the suspects traveled to Walmart from the south and left heading back in the same direction. If you have any information, contact the Oakdale Police D...More >>
the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense. justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's attorneys during jury selection. Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for any information on people suspected of stealing credit card information. At the beginning of March CPSO detectives responded to several complaints in reference to victims having their credit card information stolen, according to CPSO spokeswoman, Kim Myers. The suspects possibly obtained credit card information from a skimmer that may have been placed at a gas pump in the Lake Charles area, Myers said. Detectives att...More >>
