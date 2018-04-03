WATCH LIVE: Police responding to active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA

In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway. According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient. "Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advanta...