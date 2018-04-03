WATCH LIVE: Police responding to active shooter at YouTube headq - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Police responding to active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA

(Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

Police in San Bruno, California, are responding to a possible active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters.

