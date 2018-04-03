WATCH LIVE: Police responding to active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA

Police in San Bruno, CA are responding to a possible active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters.More >>
The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway. According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient. "Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advanta...
The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will close at 5 p.m. April 2, due to an emergency declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Recent heavy rains have caused a closure for the Calcasieu River -north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line- the English Bayou, and waterways east. The closure does not include the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boa...
Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles. He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University's Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season. Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to documen...
