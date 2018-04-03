Florida man charged with fourth DWI in Calcasieu Parish

A Florida man has been charged with his fourth DWI, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

A CPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on an SUV after the driver suspiciously braked to a slow rate of speed and turned into a private drive after traveling eastbound on Ravia Road in Sulphur at 1:30 p.m. on March 30, Myers said. The deputy said that the SUV was in the driveway for approximately one minute and then backed out and continued eastbound on Ravia Road, at which time the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the SUV.

While attempting to speak with the driver of the vehicle, passenger John H. Adams IV, 29, of Youngstown, Florida, tried to answer all the questions being directed at the driver.

Myers said the deputy instructed Adams to exit the vehicle and while speaking with him he detected an odor of alcohol on Adams as well as bloodshot eyes. When the deputy went to speak with the driver again she told the deputy they pulled into the driveway so Adams could switch from driving the SUV to the passenger seat because he had been drinking.

She also let the deputy know there was an open container of liquor and beer inside the SUV.

According to Myers, a field sobriety test was conducted on Adams and he performed poorly. He was arrested and brought to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit.

Adams was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a fourth DWI charge and one charge of operating a vehicle while under suspension. He was released on April 2 on a $12,000 bond, with special conditions that he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and he must wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Deputy Jeremy Wolford is the arresting deputy.

