FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely tonight, some could be strong to severe

The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A cluster of thunderstorms has formed over central Texas and will be moving east-southeast. These storms are out ahead of the cold front, additional showers and storms are forming along the front as well. The cluster of storms will move closer to our area by later this afternoon, but some models show this cluster weakening. If that weakening occurs we may still see some rain, but the storms would arrive with the front later this evening.

At this time, we will just have to wait and see if the cluster of storms survives and reaches our area late this afternoon. Either way we will see showers and storms, it is just a matter of timing. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will be monitoring the weather all afternoon and evening, so follow him for updates.

Plan on monitoring the weather closely this evening and you can count on the 7 Stormteam to keep you updated on the potential for severe weather. Now would be a great time to make sure you have the KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App on your smart phone.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly perfect days with highs in the low to mid 70s with low humidity. Thursday morning will be cool with most areas reaching the 40s for morning lows! So, you may need to find the jacket again.

A warming trend will begin late Thursday into Friday with southerly winds returning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon, and the forecast currently includes a 40% chance of rain. That rain chance increases to 60% on Saturday ahead of another cold front. At this time the threat of severe weather looks less certain, but we will continue to monitor this threat for you over the coming days.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday or Saturday it would be best to make indoor alternatives in case rain occurs. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with slightly cooler and drier air returning and rain chances should be gone.

Another cold front is likely to move through our area on Monday with scattered showers and storms. The rest of next week looks to be clear and comfortable with no rain.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

