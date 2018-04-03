CPSO searching for suspects believed to have stolen credit card information

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for any information on recent thefts of credit card information.

At the beginning of March, CPSO detectives responded to several complaints in reference to victims having their credit card information stolen, according to CPSO spokeswoman, Kim Myers.

The suspects possibly obtained credit card information from a skimmer that may have been placed at a gas pump in the Lake Charles area, Myers said. Detectives attempted to locate the skimmer but were unsuccessful.

The suspects used the stolen credit card information to purchase gift cards to grocery stores at numerous locations in Louisiana and Texas, totaling over $3,000.

CPSO posted on their Facebook page asking anyone with information to contact CPSO lead detectives John Coffman or Austin Peloquin at 491-7992 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

