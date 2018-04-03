Extreme storm chaser to visit Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Extreme storm chaser to visit Lake Charles

(KPLC) -

Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles. He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season.

Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to document both an F5 tornado and the most devastating hurricane in U.S. history — Hurricane Katrina.

He worked on Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers television series and is known for his innovative use of custom-built, tank-like vehicles called the Dominators to intercept tornadoes.

Timmer has published an autobiographical and educational book, “Into the Storm,” and received his doctorate in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in 2015. He currently works as an extreme meteorologist for Accuweather.

Tickets will be available at the door at $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

Banners is supported by ticket sales, memberships, corporate sponsors and grants. For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call Banners office at 337-475-5123.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-456-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

Copyright KPLC 2018.All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Immigration attorney weighs in on DACA

    Immigration attorney weighs in on DACA

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:25:16 GMT

    In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway. According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient. "Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advanta...

    More >>

    In a series of tweets Sunday, President Trump said he would not make a deal on DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. However, under the current laws, no one could actually enter the U.S. using the program anyway. According to local immigration attorney Ashley Foret Dees, those who try to cross the border now cannot become a DACA recipient. "Right now you can only renew your DACA if you already took advanta...

    More >>

  • Calcasieu River, English Bayou to close due to flooding

    Calcasieu River, English Bayou to close due to flooding

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:23:39 GMT
    Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center’s Quarterly Job Fair, which will take place on Wednesday at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center’s Quarterly Job Fair, which will take place on Wednesday at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will close at 5 p.m. April 2, due to an emergency declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Recent heavy rains have caused a closure for the Calcasieu River -north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line- the English Bayou, and waterways east. The closure does not include the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boa...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu River and English Bayou will close at 5 p.m. April 2, due to an emergency declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Recent heavy rains have caused a closure for the Calcasieu River -north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line- the English Bayou, and waterways east. The closure does not include the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boa...

    More >>

  • Extreme storm chaser to visit Lake Charles

    Extreme storm chaser to visit Lake Charles

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:22:53 GMT

    Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer  is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles.   He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season. Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to documen...

    More >>

    Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer  is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles.   He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season. Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to documen...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly