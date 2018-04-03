Extreme storm chaser to visit Lake Charles

Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer is bringing his wealth of storm information to Lake Charles. He will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season.

Having intercepted over 1,000 tornadoes and a dozen powerful hurricanes since he started chasing 20 years ago, Timmer is well known as the most successful and extreme storm chaser in the world. He is one of the few people to document both an F5 tornado and the most devastating hurricane in U.S. history — Hurricane Katrina.

He worked on Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers television series and is known for his innovative use of custom-built, tank-like vehicles called the Dominators to intercept tornadoes.

Timmer has published an autobiographical and educational book, “Into the Storm,” and received his doctorate in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in 2015. He currently works as an extreme meteorologist for Accuweather.

Tickets will be available at the door at $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

Banners is supported by ticket sales, memberships, corporate sponsors and grants. For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call Banners office at 337-475-5123.

