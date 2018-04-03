FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible tonight

The First Alert Stormteam has declared another First Alert Weather Day for the evening hours of Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather tonight.

A cold front will bring numerous thunderstorms along a line that will move through after sunset through the late evening hours and has the potential to be severe with damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

This comes less than a week from when the area was hit hard by flooding and four tornadoes, although our First Alert Stormteam is not anticipating a repeat of flooding with the forecast calling for only 1 to 2 inches of rain as what will be a much faster moving storm system pushes through tonight.

The biggest impacts will be the briefly heavy downpours that could lead to some street flooding in addition to strong gusty winds along the leading edge of the thunderstorm line. Tornadoes can’t be totally ruled out either, although that threat remains low.

The storms will shift east of the area overnight with any rain ending before sunrise Wednesday morning as temperatures drop well into the 50s behind the front.

Another threat of storms returns by the start of the weekend and could bring another threat of heavy rain and storms to the area which will also need to be watched closely.

Stay with the First Alert Stormteam for the latest weather updates through the rest of today and tonight.

