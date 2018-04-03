Sunrise birthdays: April 3, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise birthdays: April 3, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
(KPLC) -

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 3:

  • Aaliyah Cullivan, 19
  • A'neighya Johnson, 11
  • Floyd Smith
  • Laura Hollyfield, 92
  • Paisley Guillory, 5
  • Sally Smith, 58

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

