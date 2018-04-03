Sunrise birthdays: April 3, 2018

One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
