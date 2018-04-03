Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Tuesday, April 2

Antony Weldon, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeremy Hebert, 22, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact.

Johnny Weber, 25, Starks: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Larry Bates, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense.

Kenneth Thomas, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle license is suspended, instate detainer.

Dustin Crochet, 26, Springfield, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Lionel Thomas, 27, Sunset, LA: Possession of marijuana, 2nd offense-misdemeanor, Ill possession of stolen things over $500, two counts of instate detainer.

Melinda Hassan, 34, Vinton: Probation violation, two counts direct contempt of court.

Cheryl Thomas, 46, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court.

Joel Rosaire, 54, Sulphur: Theft $750 to $5,000.

Nicole Woods, 30, Lake Charles: forgery, theft less than $1,000.

Terry Dronet, 37, Sulphur: five counts direct contempt of court, resisting an officer, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Ronnier Joiner, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jesse Block, 40, Sulphur: Second degree battery.

Michael Leger, 41, Lake Charles: Two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, three counts criminal trespass, two counts disturbing the peace, two counts possession of synthetic marijuana; 1st offense-misdemeanor.

Chappell O'Brien, 28, Jennings: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense, criminal trespass.

Spence Eaglin, 40, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court.

Cortney Collins, 26, Lake Charles: Four counts direct contempt of court.

Regan Caro, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of 28 grams but less than 200 grams of amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

