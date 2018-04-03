Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Tuesday, April 2 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Tuesday, April 2

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

Antony Weldon, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jeremy Hebert, 22, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact.

Johnny Weber, 25, Starks: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Larry Bates, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense.

Kenneth Thomas, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle license is suspended, instate detainer.

Dustin Crochet, 26, Springfield, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Lionel Thomas, 27, Sunset, LA: Possession of marijuana, 2nd offense-misdemeanor, Ill possession of stolen things over $500, two counts of instate detainer.

Melinda Hassan, 34, Vinton: Probation violation, two counts direct contempt of court.

Cheryl Thomas, 46, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court.

Joel Rosaire, 54, Sulphur: Theft $750 to $5,000.

Nicole Woods, 30, Lake Charles: forgery, theft less than $1,000.

Terry Dronet, 37, Sulphur: five counts direct contempt of court, resisting an officer, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Ronnier Joiner, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jesse Block, 40, Sulphur: Second degree battery.

Michael Leger, 41, Lake Charles: Two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, three counts criminal trespass, two counts disturbing the peace, two counts possession of synthetic marijuana; 1st offense-misdemeanor.

Chappell O'Brien, 28, Jennings: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense, criminal trespass.

Spence Eaglin, 40, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court.

Cortney Collins, 26, Lake Charles: Four counts direct contempt of court.

Regan Caro, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of 28 grams but less than 200 grams of amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 3, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: April 3, 2018

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:19:20 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 3: Aaliyah Cullivan, 19 A'neighya Johnson, 11 Floyd Smith Laura Hollyfield, 92 Paisley Guillory, 5 Sally Smith, 58 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 3: Aaliyah Cullivan, 19 A'neighya Johnson, 11 Floyd Smith Laura Hollyfield, 92 Paisley Guillory, 5 Sally Smith, 58 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Tuesday, April 2

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:54:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Antony Weldon, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Jeremy Hebert, 22, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact. Johnny Weber, 25, Starks: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Larry Bates, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense. Kenneth Thomas, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle license is suspended, in...More >>
    Antony Weldon, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Jeremy Hebert, 22, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact. Johnny Weber, 25, Starks: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Larry Bates, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 2nd offense. Kenneth Thomas, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle license is suspended, in...More >>

  • Students and parents can get help with college prep

    Students and parents can get help with college prep

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:16:08 GMT

    The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m.  Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.  

    More >>

    The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m.  Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly