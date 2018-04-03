Students and parents can get help with college prep

The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair.

Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.

“This year, we’re excited to be able to offer one-on-one assistance to help students and parents complete FAFSA applications with the help of SOWELA financial aid professionals. We also want students to leave having a better understanding of the requirements and opportunities available post-graduation,” said Monica Collins, Phillips 66 Black Employee Network President.

Phillips 66 will be providing a limited amount of free scholarship workbooks for students attending.

Besides SOWELA Technical Community College, other educational institutions that will be represented include Louisiana State University - Alexandria, Texas Southern University, Louisiana College, McNeese State University, Southern University, Grambling State University, and the U.S. Army. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) will also be present and brochures will be provided for Louisiana State University.

The seminar and fair take place on Saturday, Apr. 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m.

The event is sponsored in part by Phillips 66 and SOWELA Technical Community College. For additional information, contact Monica Collins at 337-491-5176.

