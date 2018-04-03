Students and parents can get help with college prep

The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m. Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.More >>
The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m. Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>