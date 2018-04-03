Downtown business closes its doors - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Downtown business closes its doors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The owners of Vicki B's have announced they are closing their doors, effective immediately, 

Vicki Stahl says the closure comes after they lost their lease on the Lakeshore Drive location.

Vicki B's was known for southern, home-style cooking and has been a popular lunch time location since October 2016. 

Stahl says, at this time there are no plans to reopen at a new location.    

