Agriculture commissioner urging farmers to complete census

Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture.

Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning.

Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state could lose out on federal money.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service sent about 57,000 census forms to Louisiana farmers. The service requires everyone who received one of the forms to return it, even if they are not currently farming.

For more information about completing the census, you can visit https://www.agcensus.usda.gov. The census is issued every five years.

