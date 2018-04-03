Agriculture commissioner urging farmers to complete census

Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning. Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state ...More >>
Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning. Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state ...More >>
The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.More >>
The Third Annual Flying Tigers Car Show takes place this Saturday at SOWELA Technical Community College.More >>