Calcasieu River and English Bayou closed today due to flooding

Due to the recent heavy rain, the Calcasieu River and English Bayou have flooded and will be closed today.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have issued an emergency declaration effective at 5 p.m.

This closure affects the river north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line and the waterways east. The closure does not affect the West Fork of the Calcasieu River.

The emergency declaration prohibits all recreational boat traffic and boat launches for the following parish parks; River Bluff, White Oak, English Bayou, and the park at the end of Goodman Road. However, the parks will remain open.

The river is expected to crest at 8 feet by this morning. CPSO Marine Division patrols will be out to enforce the closures.

This declaration remains in effect until the river levels return to normal.

For questions, contact the Communications & Media Director Tom Hoefer at 721-3574.

